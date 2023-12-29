Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

Gita Devi, wife of Brig Sukhjit Singh of the royal family of Kapurthala, passed away in Delhi on Thursday evening.

She was 86.

She died at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief illness.

She leaves behind husband Sukhjit Singh, son Tikka Raja Shatrujit Singh, and daughters MK Gayatri Devi and MK Preeti Devi.

The cremation will take place in Delhi on Friday.

