Main accused in firing at Sena leader in police net

Tribune News Service

Batala, July 7

In a joint operation, the Batala police, Central security agencies and the West Bengal Police have nabbed the main accused who was involved in firing at Shiv Sena leader Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Mahajan and his nephew Manav Mahajan at the Lakkar Mandi area of the city on June 24.

Withholding the name of the accused, the police said they were not in a position to disclose his name because “it is an ongoing investigation and it may alert other members of the gang”.

Two persons had entered the shop of the Sena leader and started firing indiscriminately following which all three had sustained bullet injuries and were subsequently shifted to an Amritsar hospital.

The incident had shattered the peace of this steel city with traders and big industrialists going into a huddle discussing ways and means to maintain calm. The firing had threatened to take a communal tinge but the cops had acted with alacrity to prevent any further damage.

SSP Ashwani Gotyal had formed several teams to crack the case.

In a press release, DGP Gaurav Yadav said based on technical inputs, the police managed to trace the location of the prime accused to Alipurduar district of West Bengal. “A team of the Batala police was sent to Alipurduar district near the India-Bhutan border. The accused had been receiving funding from foreign countries. Efforts to identify the money-trail are still going on,” he said.

An FIR under the IPC and the Arms act had been registered at the City police station of Batala police district.