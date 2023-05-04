Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 4

Surjan Singh Chatha, the main accused in the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambiyan, was arrested from an apartment building here on Wednesday night.

Despite several arrests in the case, Chatha had not been held. Ambiyan’s wife Rupinder Kaur had been repeatedly seeking his arrest.

A video of the arrest has gone viral in which men in plain clothes can be seen taking away a man from his house. Police sources confirmed that Chatha had been arrested.

Chairman of the North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association, Chatha had been named in the Ambiyan case months after the original FIR was lodged, along with two more kabaddi association heads.

Ambiyan was shot dead at a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar on March 14, 2022. Rivalry between kabaddi associations was said to be the reason behind the murder.

Police have not officially announced the arrest, but it is expected to be done soon.