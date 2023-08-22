'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice

ANI

London, August 22

Actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday refused to comment on Bank of Baroda's property auction notice saying he did not want to comment as this was personal matter.

The Bank of Baroda was set to put on auction the property owned by the actor and BJP Member of Parliament to recover Rs 56 crore.

"I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge," Sunny said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Baroda has cited two major technical reasons as to why it withdrew the auction notice.

First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Second, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002. An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on August 1, 2023, which is pending for permission, a Bank of Baroda spokesperson said in a statement.

Since the unit is running as conveyed to us by the borrower, sale action will be initiated as per the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, once the physical possession is taken, the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, the bank said the borrower has approached the lender for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on Sunday, where the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted.

Citing these as reasons, the sale notice is withdrawn as per the normal industry practice followed in other cases as well, the spokesperson added.

#BJP #Congress #England #London #Sunny Deol