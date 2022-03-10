Majha brigade leaders Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria survive AAP tsunami

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 10

The Majha brigade seems to have sailed through the AAP tsunami that swept away the Congress across the state.

As per latest trends, ministers of the Majha brigade Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria appear to be in leading position, besides Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa, who is contesting from Qadian after returning to state politics.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa seem to be closing in on victory with thin margins.

Interestingly, the Majha brigade leaders have always been at the centre stage of political upheaval in the party, the latest being the removal of Capt Amarinder Singh as Congress CM in September last year. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who were also involved in dethroning of Capt Amarinder Singh, seems to have been pushed to the margins as per the counting trends.

Interestingly, Congress Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son Rana Inder Partap Singh have won their seats.

