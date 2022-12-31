Majha witnessed political upsets

Tribune News Service

GS PAUL

Amritsar, December 30

The year 2022 brought a major upheaval in the careers of three Majha-based politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bikram Singh Majithia and OP Soni, who had begun their political innings from Amritsar.

While Sidhu and Majithia remained absolutely unbeatable till last year, Soni had tasted defeat, only once, in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Last year, when the SAD had picked up Harjinder Singh Dhami as its presidential candidate, she had proposed Dhami's name, her opponent this year

In the Assembly polls held in 2022, AAP’s dark horse Jeevan Jyot Kaur outclassed Sidhu and Majithia.

Sidhu had won the parliamentary polls from Amritsar in 2004, 2007, 2009 on BJP ticket. He was dropped in 2014 when the BJP had fielded Arun Jaitley. Upset Sidhu quit the BJP only to join the Congress. He won from the Amritsar (East) Assembly seat in 2017.

Considered to be a Congress stronghold, the Amritsar (East) seat came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2012.

The 2022 contest gained attention when Sidhu dared Majithia to contest from Amritsar (East), in response to which SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal decided to field his brother-in-law Majithia “to dismantle his (Sidhu’s) arrogance”

Three-time MLA from the Majitha constituency, Majithia vacated his home turf for his wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia only to follow the SAD president’s decision.

Though Sidhu and Majithia conducted aggressive campaigning, it was Jeevan Jyot who had the last laugh. She received 39,520 votes, followed by Sidhu (32,807 votes) and Majithia (25,112 votes).

This year, both Sidhu and Majithia surrendered to the police in criminals cases and remained in the Patiala Jail. While Majithia, who faced charges under the NDPS Act, is now out on bail, reports have surfaced that Sidhu may be released on January 26. He is serving a sentence in the 1988 roadrage case.

On the other hand, former Deputy CM and Cabinet minister OP Soni, who remained an undefeated MLA (1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017), lost from his home constituency in 2022 to AAP candidate Ajay Gupta.

Facing a Vigilance inquiry allegedly for possessing disproportionate assets, he has submitted records of his properties to the Vigilance Department.

Meanwhile, on religious front, it was the defiant former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur who made the stakes run high for SAD during the recently held SGPC polls.

Last year, when SAD had picked up Harjinder Singh Dhami as its presidential candidate, it was Bibi who had proposed Dhami’s name in the Teja Singh Samundari Hall. But a year later, Jagir Kaur decided to contest the election herself.

Though she failed to defeat Dhami for the top SGPC post, she was “successful” in denting SAD’s armour to some extent. Dhami got 104 votes, while Bibi got 42 votes.