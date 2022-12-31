 Majha witnessed political upsets : The Tribune India

Looking Back 2022

Majha witnessed political upsets



Tribune News Service

GS PAUL

Amritsar, December 30

The year 2022 brought a major upheaval in the careers of three Majha-based politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bikram Singh Majithia and OP Soni, who had begun their political innings from Amritsar.

While Sidhu and Majithia remained absolutely unbeatable till last year, Soni had tasted defeat, only once, in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP sprung a surprise

  • In the Assembly poll, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu dared SAD’s Bikramjit Singh Majithia to contest from Amritsar (East)
  • Despite their campaigns, AAP leader Jeevan Jyot Kaur had the last laugh with 39,520 votes, followed by Sidhu (32,807 ) and Majithia (25,112 )
  • Ex-Dy CM OP Soni, undefeated in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017, lost from his home constituency to AAP candidate Ajay Gupta

Bibi ‘dented’ sad armour

  • Defiant ex-SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur made the stakes run high for the SAD during the recently held SGPC poll, which she contested herself
  • Last year, when the SAD had picked up Harjinder Singh Dhami as its presidential candidate, she had proposed Dhami’s name, her opponent this year
  • Though she failed to win, she was “successful” in denting SAD’s armour to some extent. Dhami got 104 votes, while Bibi got 42 votes

In the Assembly polls held in 2022, AAP’s dark horse Jeevan Jyot Kaur outclassed Sidhu and Majithia.

Sidhu had won the parliamentary polls from Amritsar in 2004, 2007, 2009 on BJP ticket. He was dropped in 2014 when the BJP had fielded Arun Jaitley. Upset Sidhu quit the BJP only to join the Congress. He won from the Amritsar (East) Assembly seat in 2017.

Considered to be a Congress stronghold, the Amritsar (East) seat came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2012.

The 2022 contest gained attention when Sidhu dared Majithia to contest from Amritsar (East), in response to which SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal decided to field his brother-in-law Majithia “to dismantle his (Sidhu’s) arrogance”

Three-time MLA from the Majitha constituency, Majithia vacated his home turf for his wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia only to follow the SAD president’s decision.

Though Sidhu and Majithia conducted aggressive campaigning, it was Jeevan Jyot who had the last laugh. She received 39,520 votes, followed by Sidhu (32,807 votes) and Majithia (25,112 votes).

This year, both Sidhu and Majithia surrendered to the police in criminals cases and remained in the Patiala Jail. While Majithia, who faced charges under the NDPS Act, is now out on bail, reports have surfaced that Sidhu may be released on January 26. He is serving a sentence in the 1988 roadrage case.

On the other hand, former Deputy CM and Cabinet minister OP Soni, who remained an undefeated MLA (1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017), lost from his home constituency in 2022 to AAP candidate Ajay Gupta.

Facing a Vigilance inquiry allegedly for possessing disproportionate assets, he has submitted records of his properties to the Vigilance Department.

Meanwhile, on religious front, it was the defiant former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur who made the stakes run high for SAD during the recently held SGPC polls.

Last year, when SAD had picked up Harjinder Singh Dhami as its presidential candidate, it was Bibi who had proposed Dhami’s name in the Teja Singh Samundari Hall. But a year later, Jagir Kaur decided to contest the election herself.

Though she failed to defeat Dhami for the top SGPC post, she was “successful” in denting SAD’s armour to some extent. Dhami got 104 votes, while Bibi got 42 votes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

2
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

3
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

4
Business

Adani group takes control of NDTV, buys founders Roys’ stake at 17 per cent premium to open offer price

5
Sports

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

6
Nation

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

7
World

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape

8
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

9
Punjab

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

10
Nation

Sloganeering snowballs into major controversy as Mamata refuses to sit on dais at railway event

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...

Biting cold grips North India; dense fog in Delhi, Punjab while bright sunny in Shimla

Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla

Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...

Rishabh Pant's undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit