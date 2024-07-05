Bikram Majithia urges rebel Akalis to embrace party

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has appealed to rebel Akalis to show solidarity with the party.

Majithia said the majority of leaders in the party were united. “The SAD is Punjab’s regional party. Over 80-90 per cent of the Akali Dal is united. A handful of those who were being swayed away are advised not to fall prey to the nefarious designs of the opposition parties, whose motive is to weaken this regional party. I cannot term them as hostile as we have all worked together. I appeal to all of them to work together to strengthen the party.”

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal