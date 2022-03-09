Bikram Majithia's judicial custody extended till March 22

Mohali, March 8

A Mohali court today extended the judicial custody of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in a drugs case. He was brought from the Patiala jail and produced in the court here on the expiry of his earlier remand term. His lawyers appealed for bail citing March 10 election results, but the court wasn’t convinced. Majithia surrendered in the Mohali court on February 24 after the completion of the election process in Punjab on the instructions of the Supreme Court. He was booked in a drugs case in December last year.

Majithia is contesting from the Amritsar (East) Assembly constituency while his wife Ganieve Kaur is contesting from the old Majithia Assembly constituency.

Talking to mediapersons earlier, Majithia categorically rejected the exit polls claiming the Akali Dal would form the new government in Punjab. Last time also, the exit polls had given around 100 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party, but it was reduced to 20. This time, AAP would get only around 10 seats, he said.

#bikram majithia