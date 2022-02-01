Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

Amritsar: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia seems to have accepted Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's challenge of contesting only from Amritsar East. Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur on Monday filed papers as SAD candidate from Majitha. Her proposer, Majithia is mentioned as Bikramjit Singh. Earlier, she was the covering candidate for her husband. This suggests Majithia will now contest from Amritsar East, the home turf of his arch rival. TNS
Dy Speaker’s wife to contest as Ind
Muktsar: Angered at denial of ticket, Congress’ Malout MLA-cum-Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti today said his wife Manjit Kaur will contest the Assembly election from Bhadaur against CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Bhatti further said his wife will file the nomination on Tuesday. Bhatti said: “Channi and other party leaders have kept us in the dark. I became an MLA in 2007, 2012 and 2017, but they ignored my seniority. First, they promised me a ticket from Bhucho, then from Jaitu and later assured the Bhadaur seat.” TNS
EC seizes valuables worth Rs305 crore
Chandigarh: After the model code of conduct came into force, enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs305 crore till January 30. Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju today said surveillance teams have seized 26.64 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs12.11 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs273.13 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs18.48 crore. Dr Raju said 1,197 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. He added that 2,860 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble and preventive action has been initiated against 1,835 persons.
