Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

PTI

Chandigarh, August 22

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred 16 IAS officers and 13 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Priyank Bharti has been posted as secretary, public works department while DPS Kharbanda has been given the charge of secretary, technical education and industrial training with additional charge of chief executive officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, according to an official order.

Amarpal Singh has been posted as chief executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency, while Varinder Kumar Sharma, who is special secretary, home affairs, has been given the additional charge of director, tourism and cultural affairs.

Deepti Uppal has been posted as joint managing director-cum-chief executive officer, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company while Shena Aggarwal has been given the charge of special secretary, social security and women and child development, said the order.

Sanyam Aggarwal has been posted as special secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare and Baldeep Kaur has been posted as special secretary, personnel with additional charge of special secretary, vigilance and managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.

Sandeep Kumar has been posted as deputy commissioner, Tarn Taran while Abhijeet Kapilash has been given the charge of director, mines and geology.

Sandeep Rishi has been posted as commissioner, municipal commissioner, Ludhiana while Amit Kumar Panchal has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, Phagwara.

Among Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers who have been shifted included Paramdeep Singh, Rajdeep Kaur, Rakesh Kumar Popli and Jyoti Bala.