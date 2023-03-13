Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday transferred 16 IAS and 3 PCS officers.

Anurag Agarwal, IAS, who is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Cooperation and in addition Additional Chief Secretary, Elections, has now been posted as Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Cooperation and in addition Additional Chief Secretary, Elections, and in addition Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research in place of Alaknanda Dayal, IAS.

Also, Raji P. Shrivastava, IAS, currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Forest and Wildlife Preservation has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Freedom Fighters, in place of Veerendra Kumar Meena, IAS.

For more details, check the list below: