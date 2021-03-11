Major attempt to disrupt Punjab's power supply; train track leading to Rajpura thermal plant damaged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

A serious attempt was made to destabilise Punjab’s power supply on Saturday by removing at least 1200 clippings from the rail tracks between Sarai Banjara and Rajpura thermal power plant. While two rakes carrying coal passed through the tracks this morning, luckily there was no untoward accident. This has been done on the day there was a Rail Roko call by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

This is the second attempt made on the tracks that carry coal to the thermal plant. In the first week of May, 60 clippings were removed.

Sources in the Power department said they have alerted the security agencies. Meanwhile, officials of Patiala district police and railway police are at the spot.

Sources said the tracks were checked late last evening. They said the clippings could have been removed during late night hours.

Senior police officers claimed that Sikhs for Justice group is suspected to have used some local hardliners for the incident.

Meanwhile, the tracks used for supplying coal to two other private thermal plants are also being checked. A senior official confirmed that an attempt was also made last month when some clamps from the track were uprooted but the vigil wing of the Railways had averted the accident.