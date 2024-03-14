Kiratpur Sahib: Major, four jawans injured in attack by dhaba workers

Kiratpur Sahib, March 13
A dhaba owner and his workers have been booked for assaulting Army personnel when they insisted on making payment online after having dinner. A Major and four soldiers suffered serious injuries in the attack.
According to the complainant, Major Sachin Kuntal, he suffered injuries on his head and a fracture in his hand. The Major and other personnel have been admitted to an Army hospital. The police have arrested two accused while raids are being conducted to nab others, including the dhaba owner.
Major Kuntal said he and 16 soldiers were returning to Chandimandir after participating in a snow marathon held in Manali on Monday. They stopped at Alpine Dhaba at Bharatgarh around 9.15 pm for dinner.
After having the meal when they wanted to pay the bill online, the dhaba owner refused to accept the payment through the UPI mode. The Army personnel convinced him to accept the payment through the UPI mode as they didn’t have cash. After making the transaction, when they tried to leave, the dhaba owner stopped and asked them to make the payment again in cash, claiming that the money had not been credited to his account.
When they refused to do so, the dhaba owner allegedly asked his staff members, around 35 in number, to thrash them. Four soldiers, including the Major, were injured seriously in the attack.
Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said Rajneesh Kumar and Tanoi Kumar had been arrested. He said raids were being conducted to nab Jaikar Singh, son of dhaba owner Lakhwinder Singh, manager Munny and Happy. The police are trying to identify the other accused, SSP Khurana said.
