Major guilty of stealing officer's tablet in Jalandhar, General Court Martial orders dismissal

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 21

A General Court Martial (GCM) has held an officer of the rank of Major guilty of stealing a cellular tablet belonging to another officer and awarded him a sentence of dismissal from service.

The GCM, convened by the Commander of an Independent Armoured Brigade and presided by a Colonel commanding an armoured workshop, was held in Amritsar.

He had faced a single charge under Section 52 (a) of the Army Act which deals with the theft of any property belonging to the government or to any military institution or to any person subject to military law. According to sources, the alleged act had taken place at Jalandhar. The officer, who had lost his tablet, had lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the local police and the gadget was traced to a shopkeeper to whom it had been sold later.

Based on the shopkeeper’s deposition during investigations, the needle of suspicion pointed towards the Major.

In his defence, the Major had pleaded not guilty to the charge, contending that he was on leave at the time of the incident, his identification was not beyond doubt as his appearance was not the same as described and the mandatory sale declaration form was neither in his handwriting, nor verified properly.

Sources said the police complaint was later withdrawn and another complaint was filed with the Army authorities. A Court of Inquiry was ordered and based upon its findings, disciplinary action was initiated.

The verdict is subject to confirmation by the higher authorities.