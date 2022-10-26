Major killed in chopper crash cremated with state honours in in Hanumangarh village

Abohar, October 25
The body of Major Vikas Bhambhu was cremated with state honours last evening at his ancestral village, Rampura, in Hanumangarh. His wife Shreya carried their nine-month-old daughter, Khawahish, to help her perform the last rites.
Major Vikas was martyred when an Army helicopter, Rudra, crashed on Friday in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, along with public representatives and Aarmy officers, paid floral tribute to the martyr. The body was brought from the Suratgarh Air Force station to Rampura.
Thousands of people were present at the funeral, which was attended by prominent names, including Peelibanga MLA Dharmendra Mochi, Sangria MLA Gurdeep Singh Shahpini, SDM Shiva Chaudhary and others.
