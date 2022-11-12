Chandigarh, November 12
Facing flak over recent incidents compromising law and order situation in the state, Punjab Government made a major reshuffle in its police department.
Punjab government posted ADGP LK Yadav as new Director- Bureau of Investigation and shifted seven SSPs, two range IGs of Jalandhar and Bathinda, besides CP, Ludhiana.
ADGP Kuldeep Singh is the new head of the STF (drugs) while B. Chandershekhar is new ADGP, Prisons. Both these posts fell vacant after incumbent ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu was appointed incharge of ITBP.
Mandeep Sidhu has been posted as Ludhiana CP.
IG, law and order, has also been replaced. GS Dhillon is new IG on that post. Among the SSPs, key transfer is of Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who was facing criticism for Moosewala's murder and later escape of one of the accused from CIA, Mansa, with the help of CIA incharge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up
Polling peaceful and smooth as not a single incident of poll...
Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'
‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...
Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold
Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...
Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted
7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted