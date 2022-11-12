Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Facing flak over recent incidents compromising law and order situation in the state, Punjab Government made a major reshuffle in its police department.

Punjab government posted ADGP LK Yadav as new Director- Bureau of Investigation and shifted seven SSPs, two range IGs of Jalandhar and Bathinda, besides CP, Ludhiana.

ADGP Kuldeep Singh is the new head of the STF (drugs) while B. Chandershekhar is new ADGP, Prisons. Both these posts fell vacant after incumbent ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu was appointed incharge of ITBP.

Mandeep Sidhu has been posted as Ludhiana CP.

IG, law and order, has also been replaced. GS Dhillon is new IG on that post. Among the SSPs, key transfer is of Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who was facing criticism for Moosewala's murder and later escape of one of the accused from CIA, Mansa, with the help of CIA incharge.