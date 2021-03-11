Major relief for farmers; Government announces relaxations for shrunken, shrivelled grains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The Government of India has announced relaxations for the shrunken and shrivelled grains in Punjab and Haryana. The limit of shrunken and shrivelled grains has been increased to 18 percent. The prescribed limit is 6 percent. Because of an intense heat wave in March, the grains had shrunk in almost entire Malwa region. In some districts, the shrunken and shrivelled grains were as high as 40 percent.

Punjab had been demanding that the specifications for accepting these grains be relaxed. Teams from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had visited the state twice since the procurement began and collected samples, before announcing these relaxations today.

In the letter sent to Punjab Government, the Ministry has said that “… the matter has been examined and in order to reduce the hardship of farmers and to avoid distress sale of wheat, the competent Authority has decided to accord to the request of the State. Accordingly, it has been decided to procure wheat in the state of Punjab and Haryana, including UT Chandigarh, with the following relaxation in the uniform specifications of wheat for central pool procurement during the Marketing Season 2022-23, w.e.f. commencement of RMS 2022-23. The limit of shrivelled and broken grains of wheat in all the districts of Punjab and Haryana including UT Chandigarh may be relaxed up to 18%, against the existing limit of 6% under uniform specifications without any value cut. Wheat so procured shall be stacked and accounted for separately. Any deterioration of wheat stock procured under Relaxed Scheme during storage shall be the sole responsibility of the State Government of Punjab and Haryana, including UT Chandigarh.”