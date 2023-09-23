Majority thinks Trudeau backs Khalistanis: Survey

IANS

New Delhi, September 22

An exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter reveals a big majority of the respondents are of the opinion that Canada PM Justin Trudeau is supporting Khalistani terrorism.

The CVoter survey had a sample size of 3,303 respondents. Radicals have been particularly active in Canada, openly threatening Indian diplomats and even overseas Indians who do not support the idea of Khalistan. Despite concerns expressed by Indian authorities, the Canadian regime led by Trudeau has not taken any legal action against Khalistanis.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau