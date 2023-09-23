Majority thinks Trudeau backs Khalistanis: Survey

New Delhi, September 22
An exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter reveals a big majority of the respondents are of the opinion that Canada PM Justin Trudeau is supporting Khalistani terrorism.
The CVoter survey had a sample size of 3,303 respondents. Radicals have been particularly active in Canada, openly threatening Indian diplomats and even overseas Indians who do not support the idea of Khalistan. Despite concerns expressed by Indian authorities, the Canadian regime led by Trudeau has not taken any legal action against Khalistanis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes
Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...
In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia
Will take part in war games alongside china
BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’
Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha