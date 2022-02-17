Make DSGMC audit report public: Harvinder Singh Sarna

New Delhi, February 16
SAD (D) general secretary Harvinder Singh Sarna demanded that the audit of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) funds be made public.
Sarna questioned the Badal family for appointing Ravinder Singh Ahuja as the DSGMC auditor.
“The accounts books were doctored while the donated funds and medical equipment was siphoned off. The salary bills of Guru Harkrishan Public School were left to mount under Ahuja’s watch.” He demanded that all internal audits, accounting reports and Deloitte findings on the funds be made public. —
