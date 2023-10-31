Make intentions clear, Congress tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, October 30
The Punjab Congress today dared CM Bhagwant Mann to make his intention clear behind the November 1 debate on Punjab issues, including the SYL.
LoP Partap Singh Bajwa at a press conference on Monday said, “If the debate is not merely a publicity stunt by the AAP government to mow down the opponents, the CM must give clarity on the time being allotted to each political party, name of eminent moderators and equal distribution of the party wise audience so that the debate remains healthy and not a government-managed show”.
Accompanied by senior leaders Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Bajwa said he and the party president were ready to participate provided the CM clarified the conduct of the debate. With still a day to go, the CM must share the name of all political parties and farmer unions being invited for a debate, said Bajwa.
#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL
