Make Kalam your role model, Punjab Guv tells students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, today exhorted students of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology to lead a simple and honest life like late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and make him their role model.

The Governor was addressing the students during their annual convocation. “As Dr Kalam entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he carried two suit cases, one filled with his books and other his clothes. After completion of his term, he had only those two suit cases. Dr Kalam had the dedication, knowledge, discipline and time management required for anyone to become a great public man.”

The Governor inaugurated the new digital library of the institute, named as Knowledge Centre.

On the occasion, the senate of the NIT and Chairman and Director, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia honoured Sonam Wangchuk, founder and Director, Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, with a PhD degree (honoris causa).

Wangchuk told youngsters that they should consider themselves problem solvers.

#Banwarilal Purohit