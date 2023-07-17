 Make registration of drones compulsory to check its use in drugs smuggling: Punjab CM Mann to Centre : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Make registration of drones compulsory to check its use in drugs smuggling: Punjab CM Mann to Centre

Make registration of drones compulsory to check its use in drugs smuggling: Punjab CM Mann to Centre

Mann also suggested that anti-drone technology or jammers be installed along the international border with Pakistan

Make registration of drones compulsory to check its use in drugs smuggling: Punjab CM Mann to Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann taking part in a virtual meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ on Monday. Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BhagwantMann



PTI

Chandigarh, July 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make registration of drones compulsory, saying unmanned aerial vehicles were being used for cross-border smuggling of weapons and heroin.

Taking part in a virtual meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ chaired by Shah, Mann also suggested that anti-drone technology or jammers be installed along the international border with Pakistan to check the smuggling in of drugs and weapons.

A state-of-the-art regional drone forensic lab may be set up in Punjab, preferably in Amritsar, in order to trace the origin, destination and route maps of drones, he added.

The chief minister apprised the Union minister of his government's action against drugs and smugglers and said Punjab is the first state to constitute a special task force to effectively implement laws against drug trafficking, apprehend traffickers and disrupt the supply chain.

He said his government has adopted a three-pronged strategy of enforcement-de addiction-prevention (EDP) against the menace of drugs. It comprises the enforcement of laws against drug trafficking, de-addiction of victims of drug abuse and prevention through the protection of vulnerable sections, students, youths and the general public, according to an official statement.

Mann said his government has allotted a plot measuring 2,000 square yards to the Narcotics Control Bureau and approved 2.50 acres of land in Amritsar for the construction of a regional office, zonal residential centre and a dedicated narco-forensic science laboratory.

The Punjab chief minister also sought access to the customs database so that suspected containers coming from other countries are scrutinised.

He also batted for the reduction of the commercial quantity of heroin from the existing 250 grams to 25 grams to check peddling at the intermediate level.

The Union government must liberally allocate funds to states and Union territories for capacity building of the Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Mann said, adding that this will help states wipe out the menace of drugs.

He said around 1,000 kg of heroin, 56 hand grenades, 126 pistols and revolvers, 11 AK-47 and other rifles and 9.5 kg of RDX have been seized from drone-based deliveries till May 16 this year.

After assuming charge of the office, his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and from April 1, 2022, till July 13, 2023, 16,554 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 22,349 smugglers have been arrested, the chief minister added.

He said properties valuing Rs 26.72 crore have been attached.  

#Amit Shah #Bhagwant Mann #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

2
Amritsar

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

3
Punjab

Double blow to 1,550 Fazilka farmers

4
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

5
Punjab

Three brimming dams a worry for BBMB authorities

6
Himachal

Pong reservoir level rises, BBMB releases water

7
Haryana

Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal

8
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

10
Nation

Ultras 'sneaking into' Manipur, Jaishankar cautions Myanmar

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders converge for 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

Congress calls meeting 'game changer' | Yechury says Mamata ...

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday

To be first such NDA meeting of this scale during the second...

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...

Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35

Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35

A total of 26,250 people have been evacuated from the waterl...

Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu early morning, one dead

Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...


Cities

View All

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib: Trial run of web channel next week

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Low enrolment in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, private colleges blame centralised admission

Pungrain godown dacoity: Arhtiya who bought stolen wheat from gang identified

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

PGI under strain: Staff crunch ails PGI, rising patient rush adds to trouble

Mortar found in Sukhna Choe, Army team takes it in possession

Rain likely in Chandigarh for next five days

Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi services control row: SC hints at referring challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Gurugram University’s former dean arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of assistant professor

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat to people in Delhi: Atishi

Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

Gushing waters: Flood of memories torments people

CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Balbir Singh Seechewal leads from the front in flood relief

3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Admn starts process to plug breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Illegal commercial buildings thrive in Zone D, Ludhiana MC in slumber

People from flood-hit areas complain of diarrhoea, skin infections in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at toy factory in Ludhiana

Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Woman, parents booked for duping husband of Rs 70 lakh

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Day after death of 8-yr-old, Patiala admn says water provided by MC fit for drinking