Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 27

After Russian forces entered Ukrainian city Kharkiv, several families across the state are waiting anxiously for their wards, who are pursuing MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University, to return. Students stuck in Ukraine are sharing horrible stories of war as Russian bombers are pummelling parts of the country.

Local resident Rekha Mahajan says that her daughter Kayinaat is in second year of her MBBS degree in Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city.

“I talked with my daughter yesterday morning. She, along with hundreds of other students, are putting up in the basement of a hostel. They are barred to go out as Russian troops have entered the city. They received meals last night. Since the fight is raging, their telephones were turned off this morning,” says Mahajan.

Saloni Soni, mother of Ambuj Soni, who is in fifth year of MBBS, says she talked to her son in the afternoon. “He, along with hundreds of students, has taken refuge in the basement of a Metro station. They are facing problems in getting meals. They are managing on biscuits, chips and packaged food items. He said thunderous sound of explosions could be heard nearby.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a 24x7 helpline for distressed parents. So far, 88 calls, including 45 from Amritsar, have been received. Helpline incharge, District Revenue Officer Arvinder Pal Singh, said officials were recording the details of students stuck in Ukraine and forwarding the data to the head office daily.

