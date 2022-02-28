Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, February 27
After Russian forces entered Ukrainian city Kharkiv, several families across the state are waiting anxiously for their wards, who are pursuing MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University, to return. Students stuck in Ukraine are sharing horrible stories of war as Russian bombers are pummelling parts of the country.
Local resident Rekha Mahajan says that her daughter Kayinaat is in second year of her MBBS degree in Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city.
“I talked with my daughter yesterday morning. She, along with hundreds of other students, are putting up in the basement of a hostel. They are barred to go out as Russian troops have entered the city. They received meals last night. Since the fight is raging, their telephones were turned off this morning,” says Mahajan.
Saloni Soni, mother of Ambuj Soni, who is in fifth year of MBBS, says she talked to her son in the afternoon. “He, along with hundreds of students, has taken refuge in the basement of a Metro station. They are facing problems in getting meals. They are managing on biscuits, chips and packaged food items. He said thunderous sound of explosions could be heard nearby.”
Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a 24x7 helpline for distressed parents. So far, 88 calls, including 45 from Amritsar, have been received. Helpline incharge, District Revenue Officer Arvinder Pal Singh, said officials were recording the details of students stuck in Ukraine and forwarding the data to the head office daily.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...