Malbros moves HC, again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Malbros International Pvt Ltd today approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state of Punjab’s action of refusing to grant consent to operate under the Water Prevention and Pollution Control Act. The company’s stand in the matter was that the refusal was based on flimsy grounds, against which an appeal was pending, but not being heard by the competent authority.

Appearing before Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, senior advocates Ashok Aggarwal and Chetan Mittal added that they had been victimised due to the illegal protest following which the HC had already passed various orders, including payment of compensation amounting to Rs 20 crore for the failure of the state machinery.