Malerkotla admn focus on women’s participation for this year’s Yoga Day

Malerkotla, June 15

With the intent to facilitate achievement of Punjab Government’s agenda to bring meditation and yoga back to the forefront of our community and society, the administration claimed to have roped in office-bearers of social organisations for its popularity in the district.

Focusing on the theme of the 2024 Yoga Day — Yoga for Women Empowerment — organisers have been asked to persuade maximum number of women in their session and reschedule the timings according to convenience of working women and household ladies.

Appreciating that the venture had gone a long way in associating masses with the yoga and meditation in the past, Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi claimed that regular yoga training classes are being held at 69 venues easily approachable to all sections of society. Designated trainees are presently imparting free training at 44 venues in Malerkotla subdivision, 15 in Ahmedgarh and 10 places Amargarh subdivision, claimed the DC.

Maintaining that theme of the Yoga Day for the current year had been declared only a couple of days ago, the DC claimed that group coordinators had been advised to persuade more women for attending the sessions according to their convenience. “Having received information about the theme, we have advised officials to ensure that more and more women are encouraged to adopt yoga as an element of their lifestyle,” said the DC adding that people can get registered for the classes by dialing toll-free number 7669400500 or logging in https://cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in .

‘CM di yogshala’ is an initiative by the state government to provide yoga education to the citizens of the state free of cost. Aimed at highlighting the importance of meditation and yoga in improving the physical and mental health of citizens, the scheme is being run under supervision of a team of certified yoga instructors that was constituted by Guru Ravidass Ayurveda University, Hoshiarpur.

