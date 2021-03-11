Malerkotla brothers exhort villagers to shun farm fires

Sangrur, May 16
While the government looks for the answer to the perennial problem of stubble burning, which raises its ugly head every year, two brothers in Malerkotla have set an example for other farmers by undertaking farming without burning their field for past eight years. The brothers claim after they shunned the burning of stubble, their per acre production of crops has also increased.
“Around eight years ago, we decided not to burn our fields and started managing stubble of wheat and paddy. Our per acre production of various crops has increased as our land has become healthier and more fertile,” says Parminderpal Singh Sekhon from Dyalgarh Channa village of Malerkotla district.
Stopped practice 8 years ago
Both have been mixing the remains of crops in their soil and using various equipment, including Rotavator and Mulchar, for farming.
“Besides the increase in production, the input cost has come down. Initially area residents were not supporting us, but now many others have also started following us. Hopefully, in the coming days, a large number of farmers from our area would shun burning of fields,” says Surinderpal Singh Sekhon.
Deputy Director, Horticulture, Hardeep Singh says both brothers have been motivating other farmers also to do their bit in keeping the air pollution-free. “Apart from cultivating main crops, both have also sown vegetables. Other farmers should follow in their footsteps to make farming a lucrative option,” he adds.
