Malerkotla cops get hi-tech communication systems

Malerkotla, March 15

With intent to enhance efficiency in functioning, Malerkotla police claimed to have perked up personal facilities for police personnel besides sophisticating communication systems and allied equipment.

An ultramodern new wireless surveillance system and a modern gymnasium were inaugurated by Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar during a function held at the district police office here on Friday. Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh chaired the function held to further sensitise police personnel about the significance of health consciousness in the strategic avenues of modern policing.

Appreciating outstanding performance of police personnel supervised by SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar said simultaneous expansion of infrastructure for professional and personal up-gradation would work wonders for multiplying the efficiency and excellence of rank and file in the department at Malerkotla district. “Having comprehended that a sound body with refreshed brain was utmost required for operating highly sophisticated communication and surveillance system, we have perked up personal facilities and wireless equipment simultaneously today,” said Bhullar maintaining that the state police was poised to minimise the crime rate by optimal deployment of human resources and latest investigating facilities.

The wireless closed-circuit television (CCTV) network with high-definition cameras, facial recognition and automatic number plate reading capabilities were cited as salient features of the new system installed with aim to strengthen law and order through real-time monitoring and rapid response. DIG Bhullar underscored the importance of leveraging technology for effective policing. “This system will act as a force multiplier, aiding crime prevention and enabling swift response to incidents,” he said.

Elaborating on the subject, SSP Khakh said, “We believe that all-encompassing coverage at localities surrounded by Sangrur, Ludhiana, Ludhiana (rural), Barnala, Patiala and Khanna police districts will daunt street crimes like snatching, eve-teasing and drug peddling”.

