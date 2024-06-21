Malerkotla DC warns revenue dept officials against dereliction of duty

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 20

The administration has cautioned the rank and file in the revenue department against dereliction of duties and any harassment caused to residents visiting government office for redressal of their issues.

The administration has also taken serious notice of alleged delay in processing of pending cases in the department on pretext of a preoccupied schedule of employees on election duty.

The caution was issued during the concluding session of a meeting of revenue personnel from Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh subdivisions, held on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner Pallavi at her office.

“Make sure that no resident visiting your office or applying for availing services online is harassed on any pretext. If someone is found showing dereliction of duties, strict departmental action will be initiated against him or her,” the DC said, stressing on the need for compliance of guidelines of the state government.

Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, Malerkotla SDM Aparna MB, Ahmedgarh SDM Gurmeet Kumar Bansal, Amargarh SDM Surinder Kaur and District Revenue Officer Mandeep Kaur were asked to monitor the progress of functioning of various revenue offices falling under their respective jurisdiction.

Showing satisfaction over removal of pendency in various wings, Pallavi stressed on the need to clear pendency in mutations, Swamitava Scheme, Mera Ghar Mera Naam and disputes of division of land.

“As these issues are concerned with genuineness of claims about ownership of residential and agricultural property, unexplained delay in processing of these cases is most significant,” said the DC maintaining that transparent and expeditious disposal of ownership cases is among top priorities of the government.

