Malerkotla, Faridkot get certification for 100% piped water supply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Malerkotla and Faridkot districts have scripted history by securing a place in a pan-India list of the Government of India to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural home under the “Jal Jeevan Mission — Har Ghar Jal”.

While congratulating the officials, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said eight districts had been certified throughout the country by the Centre for 100 per cent population covered with piped water supply and Malerkotla and Faridkot featured among them.

He said it is was a matter of immense pride for Punjab as two districts had been chosen for this rare distinction adding that in coming days four more districts were likely to get this certification.

Mann added that Malerkotla, which has a rural population of 2.58 lakh, covered 49,881 rural households with piped drinking water while Faridkot with a rural population of 4.09 lakh has covered 78,408 rural households.

The CM said the state already provided piped water to 34.24 lakh rural households under the “Jal Jeevan Mission” and a total of 11,933 villages and 20 districts were covered with 100 per cent piped water supply.

“We have set a target to cover the entire state by December 2022 against the national target of 2024,” said Mann, adding that the government had already provided tap connections to anganwadi centres, panchayats, dispensaries and government schools.

