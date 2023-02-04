Malerkotla Nawab’s widow to be honoured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced to honour Begum Munawaar-un-Nissa, widow of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan of Malerkotla.

It was the Nawab, who only stood up against Wazir Khan, the Mughal Governor of Sirhind, who ordered that the two young sons of Guru Gobind Singh be bricked alive behind a wall.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The Sikh community gives due regard to the Nawab. It has been decided by the SGPC executive to his honour Begum.”

He said this decision was taken after a video went viral that the Begum lived in a historic haveli, which was in shambles. “We came to know that the haveli is in a bad shape and the Begum lived in a room. A sub-committee has been constituted which will enquire about the situation and help her,” he said.

He said it was also known that Guru Saheb had presented the Nawab some memorabilia items, including a kirpan, that was preserved by the family till date.