Malerkotla police kick-starts fresh campaign against drug menace

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 24

The police claimed to have started a fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking which has since emerged as breeding bowl for all other social evils.

A call was made regarding this by SSP Simrat Kaur during concluding session of Police Public Coordination Meeting held here to commence a new strategy against drug menace under the banner of Mission Sehyog on Monday.

Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar chaired the meeting attended by office-bearers and activists of municipal councils, zila parishads, block samitis, social and religious organisations of Malerkaotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh subdivisions.

The attendees of the programme promised to act as ambassadors of the campaign by playing an active role during events drafted as a part of proactive and preventive stratagem to spread awareness about causes and consequences of drug abuse and drug peddling. They also offered to provide relevant information about drug peddlers and their sympathisers.

Municipal councillors and lamabardars vowed not to vouch for those found involved in drug peddling cases.

Appreciating the gesture shown by residents of the region towards coordinated movement launched by the police against the drug abuse, DIG Bhullar claimed that office-bearers of various organisations had promised to work in tandem with the police against the menace of drug abuse that had ruined many families in the state.

“We are glad that leaders and office-bearers of various organisations had comprehended that the drug abuse could not be nipped without the support of local residents. Having learnt about revamping of the campaign, most of the organisations have announced plans to participate in events scheduled to take place in future,” said DIG Bhullar, claiming that police personnel had been updated about the details of the “mission” during a parley of meeting held earlier in the day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace #Malerkotla