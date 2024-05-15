Malerkotla police to aid cops having kids with special needs

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 14

The police here will be taking steps to encourage its officers, who have children with special needs, to help their wards achieve desired targets in career just like normal children.

An announcement in this regard was made by the SSP, Dr Simrat Kaur, after she congratulated DSP (Special Branch ) Ranjit Singh Bains and his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, whose son Rajan Preet Singh Bains has topped his school in Class XII despite being a child with special needs.

A student of Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, Rajan has secured 94.4 per cent marks in humanities stream, besides securing hundred per cent in information technology and 96 per cent in political science.

Rajan, a good orator and achiever in poetry, had started reading books and writing articles with his parents ready to make any sacrifice to fulfil his dream of becoming an IAS officer. He is also a recipient of the Young Warrior Certificate awarded by the Unicef in coordination with the Indian Government.

Time management, discipline, self-confidence and persistent efforts were the mantras for his success, according to him.

Appreciating the role of DSP Bains and his wife in the upbringing of their son, the SSP acknowledged that Bains had never allowed his family obligations to affect his work in the department.

“Having come to know about the outstanding performance of Rajan Preet despite all odds, we have decided to take steps to encourage personnel having children with special needs to help them achieve their targets in life,” she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla