Malerkotla sufi fest: Scholars present papers on Sufism

Malerkotla, December 16
The penultimate day of the Malerkotla Sufi Festival, held at Government College here, turned out to be a colloquium to discuss the history, present and future of Sufism in India in general and in the border state adjoining Pakistan in particular. Scholars presented their papers on Sufism.
Speakers including Dr Mohammad Iqbal, Dr Mohammad Zamil, Dr Rubina Shabnam, Dr Mohammad Rafi and Dr Salim Zubari asserted that Sufism had already transformed the land of saints and Gurus into a timeless fountain of peace and a perpetual source of traditions and faiths. Speakers called upon residents of the state to adopt basic tenets of Sufism as elements of lifestyle.
Later, Vanit Khan and Salamat Ali, along with local singers, enthralled the audience with their performances.
DC Malerkotla Dr Pallavi informed that Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Culture will attend the concluding session of the festival as chief guest on Sunday.
