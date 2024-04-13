Sikander Singh Maluka dropped as Maur Akali Dal in-charge

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 12

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has replaced senior SAD leader and former minister Sikander Singh Maluka with former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon as halqa in-charge of the Maur segment in Bathinda district.

Kin had joined BJP Sikander Maluka’s son Gurpreet Maluka and daughter-in-law and former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP on Thursday. Parampal is likely to contest from Bathinda

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today held a meeting with party workers from Rampura Phul and Maur segments in Bathinda district at his residence in Badal village where he appointed Sekhon as halqa in-charge.

Maluka was the SAD halqa in-charge from Maur and was campaigning with Harsimrat Badal. The development came after Maluka’s son Gurpreet Maluka and daughter-in-law and former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP yesterday. Parampal is likely to contest from Bathinda.

Maluka is the chairman of the SAD’s disciplinary committee and also president of the party’s kisan wing.

In his first reaction after his son and daughter joining the BJP, Maluka said he had tried to stop them, but it was their personal decision.

On changing of halqa in-charge, Maluka said Badal is the party president, he could appoint anyone and there was no question on this.

Maluka said this while talking to mediapersons at Takth Damdama Sahib, where he had come to pay obeisance after buying a new car.

Sekhon was the MLA from Maur from 2012 to 2017. In the 2017 Assembly polls, he was defeated by AAP candidate.

In the 2022 Assembly poll, he unsuccessfully contested from the Zira assembly seat in Ferozepur district and was halqa in-charge of the Zira Assembly segment.

Prior to 2022 polls, Maluka was eyeing two tickets for his family. He himself wanted to contest from Maur and wanted his son Gurpreet Maluka to contest from Rampura Phul. When SAD announced his ticket from Rampura Phul, Maluka was upset and had announced that he would not contest from Rampura Phul, but he was pacified by the SAD president and his son was made the party general secretary. SAD fielded Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur, who lost the election.

