‘Malwa canal’ will be boon for farmers: AAP’s Faridkot candidate

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 21

Actor-comedian-singer Karamjit Anmol, a greenhorn in politics, who is AAP candidate from Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency, is not indulging in mudslinging.

Karamjit, who on Wednesday evening visited Gidderbaha Assembly constituency, during his public address, said that his opponents might target him saying that he was an outsider. “However, I am here to tell you that I belong to this area as my maternal family belongs to Jalal village. Whenever I used to visit this area in my childhood, the elderly women used to give me money for toffees. Now, the time has come to convert those toffees into votes. I assure you that unlike the previous candidates, whatever mistakes they would have made, I will live up to your expectations,” said Karamjit.

He further informed the public about his old association with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. “We are friends from our school days. He is just like my elder brother and an honest leader who has thought to solve the perennial problem of water scarcity in this area. No leader in the past ever thought about Malwa canal, but he is fulfilling this dream of thousands of farmers. It will not just help in saving electricity, but make adequate water supply to the fields. Even when he was an artist, he used to make comments on the functioning of the government and highlight plight of the public.”

In his short speech, Karamjit said that he was lucky that the party has fielded him from the land of Baba Farid. “I was doing well in movies. Now, I have been given this responsibility and will work for the betterment of the public,” he added.

