Man absconding in visa fraud case held after 18 years

New Delhi, February 23

A 57-year-old fraudster, who managed to marry thrice with one wife living in Punjab and two in Delhi, has been arrested in a visa racket case after absconding for 18 years.

The accused, identified as Karnail Singh of Kapurthala, and presently residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, was declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2003.

Furnishing the details about the case, ACP Shibesh Singh said Karnail was accused of cheating one person on the pretext of providing a visa for Switzerland.

The accused lured Jeet Singh on the pretext of job in Switzerland and promised to arrange a visa for him for a sum of Rs 5.5 lakh. “After taking the money, Karnail could not be traced and was thus booked,” the ACP said. — IANS