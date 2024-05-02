Man arrested for buying stolen car

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 1

Having arrested three residents of Abohar in the past, Sriganganagar police have now arrested a fourth accused in a 4-year-old case of kidnapping and robbing a car.

Police today arrested one Gurbhej Singh, who was lodged in Fazilka jail. He had four cases registered against him for kidnapping, ransom, possession of drugs and illegal weapons.

The complainant, Arpit, had said that he had gone to pick food from a hotel at Ravindra Path where three unknown youths came and pointed a pistol at him. They sat in his car and forcefully took him to Abohar side. After thrashing him, the three accused fled with his car.

Police said that Aman Nayak, Pawan Nayak and Monu Saneja, residents of Nai Abadi locality in Abohar, had been previously arrested in this case. The looted car was recovered from the house of Gurbhej in Fazilka. The accused had sold the looted car to Gurbhej Singh.

#Abohar #Fazilka