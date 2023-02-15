Man arrested for carrying drugs in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, February 15
Punjab Police on Wednesday said a man was arrested for allegedly possessing 1kg heroin.
Rs 27 lakh in cash was also seized from him.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrest was made during a cordon and search operation conducted by the Tarn Taran police on Tuesday.
“Yesterday in the #CASO drive based on specific Intelligence, @TarnTaranPolice arrested one person and seized 1 Kg Heroin, Rs.27 Lakh Drug money & 1 Scorpio without number plate,” tweeted Yadav.
The DGP said an FIR was registered and further investigation was under way.
