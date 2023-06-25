Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 24

The police have arrested a person for allegedly promising high positions to BJP leaders in lieu of money.

The accused has been identified as Harish Garg of Kotfatta, Bathinda.

A case has been registered on the complaint of BJP state secretary Daman Thind Bajwa. She said, “On June 22, the accused called me and said that a reshuffle would take place in the Punjab BJP. I was asked to him meet at Bhucho Mandi. My husband and I met Harish Garg at a food joint.”

Garg said he could make her the BJP state president for Rs 5 crore, alleged Bajwa, adding that he also made her talk to his accomplice Sourav Chowdhary.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Harish Garg had been arrested and the probe was underway.

It has come to the fore that the accused was also in touch with former MLA Sarup Chand Singla.