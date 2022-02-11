Sriganganagar man arrested for sharing info with Pakistan intelligence agency

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, Feb 10

A youth has been arrested in Sriganganagar for allegedly sharing information related to strategically important locations in the Indian territory with Pakistan-based intelligence agencies through social media, by posing as a fake soldier.

A counter intelligence team of the CID (special branch) was keeping an eye on the suspicious activities of Shakti Pal Jat of Chak 6LPM village for a long time. He was taken into custody today after getting evidence. Shakti Pal has been taken to Jaipur for interrogation.

The police said the accused had created accounts on Facebook and WhatsApp, impersonating as an Army personnel. Through these, he was reportedly in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO). He used to share information related to the Army with the PIO handler. He not only bought Army uniform, badges and belts illegally, but also used them to establish himself as a soldier. By grabbing canteen cards of familiar military personnel, he allegedly prepared in a coded manner with their names and photos. For displaying official military correspondence, he also prepared fake papers in the name of various military institutions by arranging fake seals.

During interrogation, photographs of Indian Army vehicles, units and soldiers at various places have also been reportedly found from his mobile phone. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

Impersonated as Army man

