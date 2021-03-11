Man arrested from Shirdi for planting IED under cop's car in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

The Punjab Police have made another arrest in the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in the Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar.

This is the third arrest in the case. Rajinder Singh was nabbed from Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the police had arrested Harpal Singh, a cop, and his relative Fatehdeep Singh of Patti subdivision in Tarn Taran. They were the alleged main handlers and coordinated with other accused in planting the improvised explosive device. They were arrested from the Delhi airport two days ago. The duo were in contact with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa through WhatsApp.

The attack was planned by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and Landa. They were also the main suspects in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) blast in the Punjab Police Intelligence Wing’s Headquarter at Mohali in May.

A senior police officer said Rajinder Singh was a close associate of Landa. He is a property dealer in Tarn Taran. Another suspect Kushal Singh had also surrendered before the police in Delhi. However, his role was being verified. The police official said the suspects wanted to escape to Canada through Nepal.

According to the police, many cops and offices of police officials were on the target list of Rinda and Landa.