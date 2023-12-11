Man arrested with 5 kg heroin

Tribune Reporters

Tarn Taran, December 10

The police led by Inspector Prabhjit Singh arrested one smuggler from Aima Khurd village on Saturday and seized 5.020 kg of heroin from the search of his car in which he was travelling.

Cases this year 519 cases registered 685 accused arrested 147 kg heroin seized 19.6 kg opium seized 346 kg poppy husk & 1,21,001 tablets seized

The consignment was worth Rs 25 crore. SSP Ashwani Kapur said here that the smuggler had been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Kochar of Balluki village, Haibowal (Ludhiana).

The SSP said the CIA staff on a tip-off installed a naka on the bridge at Aima Khurd village. The police signalled to stop one car and on its search, the consignment was seized.

The SSP said the accused must have come to collect the consignment brought from across the border through a drone and he was on the way back after collecting it to some undisclosed destination.

The SSP said the accused was already facing a case registered against him under the NDPS Act for recovering 30 gm of heroin by the police station, Bhagwanpura (Ropar).

The accused was produced in the court on Sunday and sent for four-day police remand. The SSP said the contacts of the accused were to be established. A case under Sections 21-C, 25 19 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, security agencies seized a China-made drone along with a packet of narcotics near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Saturday night.

Based on a specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Daoke village.

A DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter with a hold and release mechanism, with a plastic container containing about 520 grams heroin attached to it, was found in the fields adjacent to the village.

#Tarn Taran