Patiala: Man associated with Lawrance Bishnoi gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 18

Gangsters involved in serious criminal operations in the state continue to get access to weapons through illegal means. The matter came to fore after the Patiala Police arrested an aide linked with the Lawrance Bishnoi gang today.

The police have recovered five country-made semi-automatic weapons from his possession. The arrest of the aide seems to have foiled a major criminal operation and brought to fore continued links of gangsters in and outside jails, who are running nexuses due to their access to phones.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the police had nabbed a Rahul Singh (19), a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, from the Patiala-Rajpura bypass main road.

Rahul’s associate Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, is a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi gang. The SSP said, “Rahul is an old criminal who was earlier lodged in the Hoshiarpur Jail for illegal possession of drugs. There in 2021, he came in contact with Deepak, who is now lodged in the Patiala Jail, and Naveen alias Kala Pega, now lodged in the Kurukshetra Jail. The three formed a module in the jail. Rahul, upon his release, started smuggling weapons. Prima facie, he is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.”

“We received a tip-off about his illegal access to weapons and nabbed him before they could commit any major crime,” the SSP added.

The SSP said they had information that Deepak and Naveen were handling Rahul. “We are working on breaking the network being run from jails,” the SSP said.

Jails in the state, despite repeated efforts of the government and the police continue to come into the fore for allegedly becoming linking points for criminal antecedents.

Jail officials report recovery of numerous mobile phones from jails on a regular basis. In fact, the Punjab Police recently revealed to have recovered 3,447 mobile phones and 1,915 SIM cards since March from jails across the state.