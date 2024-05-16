Phagwara: Man attacks girl’s family, flees after ‘abducting’ her

Phagwara, May 15
A man along with 20-25 armed accomplices allegedly fired at the father of a woman at his house before kidnapping her in Silkiana village near Phillaur on Tuesday afternoon.
Godawar Singh, father of the girl was admitted to DMC, Ludhiana, in a serious condition.
According to Godawar, the girl reportedly jumped down from top floor of her house and the accused, identified as Bunty, a resident of the same village, allegedly took the injured girl in a car and fled.
Phillaur SHO Neeraj Kumar said the police had registered a case against Bunty and over dozen unknown miscreants.
SHO Neeraj said that according to Godawar Singh, his daughter had eloped with Bunty in the month of November last year, but he (Godawar) brought her back as she did not want to live with him anymore.
