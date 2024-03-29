Man awarded life sentence for daughter’s murder in Ropar village

Ropar, March 28
The district and sessions judge Ramesh Kumari has awarded a life sentence to a resident of Bhalian village near Chamkaur Sahib for killing his 14-month-old daughter today.
The reason behind the murder was birth of twins as he already had a 5-year-old daughter.
It was on July 28 last year when the police arrested the accused Sikandar Singh after registering a case under Section 302 of the IPC against him based on statement of his wife Seema Rani.
Seema informed the police that Sikandar used to resent that the couple had three daughters. In her statement, she had stated that they had their first daughter, Ekamjot Kaur, five years ago and had twins last year, Harleen Kaur and Avneet Kaur.
She alleged that when she had gone to bathroom around 7 am, her husband strangulated Avneet after beating her up.
After investigation, police presented the challan in the court on October 3 and agreeing with the contention of the state counsel, the judge held him guilty. He was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of fine, he shall further undergo imprisonment for two years.
