Man booked for celebratory firing in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 26

Notwithstanding the ban imposed by the state government on public display and exhibition of weapons, including on social media, people continue to misuse weapons and flaunt these.

In the latest incident, the police have booked a person for allegedly firing in the air during a wedding function in which a waiter got injured. The incident took place at one of the local wedding palaces on Friday. Waiter Balkar Singh (33), a resident of Malwal Jadid village, was injured during the firing. The accused has been booked under Sections 308 and 376, IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

In another incident, the police have booked seven persons at the Mallanwala police station. As per information, the accused identified as Joga Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Harman, Bhajan Singh, Prabh Singh and Gurmeet Singh besides 10-12 unidentified persons attacked complainant Rakesh Kumar (50), a resident of Mallanwala, due to some old enmity.