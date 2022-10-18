Man booked for 'rape'

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib: The police on Sunday booked Husan Chand of Mehndali village for allegedly raping a girl. The complainant alleged that she had an affair with Chand for the past four years and he had promised to marry her, but she came to know that he was already married. He allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from her when she questioned about the marriage. The victim said when she refused to pay, he sent her objectionable pictures to her fiance. TNS

Teacher held for molestation

Ropar: The police have arrested a physical education teacher of a private school for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student. The suspect has been identified as Atul Kumar (29) of Ropar. The victim told the police that on October 13, Kumar told her to go to the sports room, after which he took her to the top floor of the school building and molested her. TNS

5 drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police on Monday claimed to have nabbed five drug peddlers. A total of 75-kg poppy husk and 60-gm heroin was seized in four separate incidents from Vipan Batra of Waryam Nagar, Gaurav Gauri of Nai Abadi, Vicky Khungar of Jain Nagar, Abhi Khungar of Patel Nagar and Bishan Singh of Meghana village. All of them were booked. OC

Two killed in accidents

Abohar: Two persons were killed in separate accidents. A brick kiln worker, Nem Singh of Etah (UP), was killed when a car allegedly hit his bike near Bahawalbasi village. A case was registered under Section 304-A of the IPC. Pritam Singh of Gidderanwali village was reportedly hit by a private school bus when he was on his way to his fields on Monday. The driver fled, leaving the bus behind. OC

Tractor-trailer operators’ stir

Muktsar: Tractor-trailer operators are upset with the administration’s decision to lessen paddy transportation using these vehicles. They have even lodged a protest in this regard in Malout town. Gurnam Singh, president, Tractor-Trailer Operators’ Union, said: “The government has decreased our work and our livelihoods have been hit.”

