Man booked for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

The Basti Jodhewal police yesterday registered a case against a man on the charge of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect has been identified as Mohd Gulam, a resident of the Noorwala road area.

The complainant, a local resident, told the police that on October 10, 2023, when her daughter went to the market, the suspect forcibly took her daughter to his room and raped her. When the girl returned home, she was looking tensed and on being asked about the reason, she revealed about the sexual exploitation.

Investigating officer ASI Avtar Singh said recently the police had received a complaint regarding sexual exploitation of the victim and after conducting a preliminary probe, the police registered a case against him on Thursday.