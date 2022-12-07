Man booked for trying to kill stray dog in Ropar village

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 6

The police have booked a resident of Rampur Majari village in Ropar district for an alleged attempt to kill a stray dog.

Another resident of Rampur Majari village rescued the stray dog and informed the police following which a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the suspect identified as Balwant Singh.

The complainant, Karam Chand, told the police that he was taking his pet dogs for walk when he saw Balwant Singh strangulating a stray dog.

Later, Balwant Singh threw the dog in a canal, said Karam Chand.

“I rescued the dog and found deep wounds on its head,” said Karam Chand.

Balwant Singh claimed that he tried to kill the dog as he was enraged after it had killed his hen.

Assistant Sub Inspector Makhan Singh said the suspect was yet to be arrested.

#ropar