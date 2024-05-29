Man burnt to death as truck catches fire

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 28

The cleaner of a truck that was carrying bricks from a brick kiln in Sriganganagar to Bathinda, got burnt alive when the vehicle overturned while preventing collision with a stray animal and its cabin caught fire today on the Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh highway.

The deceased was identified as Manpreet (28) of Nathpura village of Bathinda. He was accompanying his uncle and driver Toofan Singh, a resident of Nathana in Bathinda. Preliminary investigation indicated that the diesel tank caught fire after the vehicle overturned.

